Here's How You Can 'Subscribe' To Subway Sandwiches Next Month

Subway's $5 footlong promotion began all the way back in 2004. The deal inarguably grabbed people's attention, and let's be real, we all still know the $5 footlong jingle. However, the Subway footlong has since seen many rises and falls in popularity.

In 2016, Subway got rid of the $5 footlong, upping the price of a footlong sub to $6. Fair enough when you consider inflation, right? Well, sure, but only until you take into account other factors at work. Yes, we're talking about the 11-inch 'footlong' lawsuits. According to Forbes, none of these lawsuits really got anywhere, as the court concluded that "the length of the bread does not affect the quantity of food the customer receives."

Despite these troubles over the years, Subway continues to celebrate its footlong sub sandwiches with special promotions. The latest promotion, running through September 2022, allows customers to 'subscribe' to footlongs, so to speak.