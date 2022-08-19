How Michael Symon Prevents Hamburgers From Puffing On The Grill

If you're looking for sage burger wisdom, it's hard to do better than Michael Symon as a source of that knowledge. As Food Network explains, bon appétit magazine included his B Spot restaurant in its list of the top 10 best new burger joints in 2010, and that same year, B Spot's Fat Doug Burger earned the People's Choice Award given at the SoBe Wine & Food Festival.

Through the years, Symon has shared an ultimate bacon cheddar burger recipe with Good Morning America and his take on a classic burger with The Chew. The Iron Chef has also starred in a "Burgers, Brew & 'Que" series on Food Network, further expounding upon his burger expertise. Through all those opportunities, he has shared a lot of burger tips, like how he prefers a 90/10 fat ratio of ground beef for his beef and chorizo stuffed burger recipe, per Food Network.

One home cook sought out Symon's advice on how to keep burgers in shape on the grill and Symon shared his easy solution for doing exactly that.