How Michael Symon Cooks Bok Choy

Bok choy has become a staple in many households today, but few might remember that the vegetable is a relatively new addition to the mainstream American kitchen (per the Los Angeles Times). Bok choy, or literally "white vegetable" in Cantonese (via Made with Lau), is related to broccoli, and has a crisp, fresh flavor. It can be sold as a mature veg, or as baby bok choy, according to Serious Eats. Since the entire vegetable can be eaten, it can be cooked in a variety of ways. However, bok choy is traditionally prepared in a Chinese home kitchen and stir fried with garlic, per Made With Lau.

If you're looking to cook bok choy a different way, you may want to take a page out of award-winning chef Michael Symon's book. Symon took to social media to say he liked to prepare the vegetable in a unique way. "I love to split it and grill@on [sic] thaw flat side than top with a garlicky dressing and anchovy breadcrumbs ... also great in a stir fry .. also like it sliced thin in a chopped salad," Symon said (via Twitter).

It might not sound like a typical Asian way to prepare bok choy, but the Food Network star may be onto something here.