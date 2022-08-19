How Michael Symon Cooks Bok Choy
Bok choy has become a staple in many households today, but few might remember that the vegetable is a relatively new addition to the mainstream American kitchen (per the Los Angeles Times). Bok choy, or literally "white vegetable" in Cantonese (via Made with Lau), is related to broccoli, and has a crisp, fresh flavor. It can be sold as a mature veg, or as baby bok choy, according to Serious Eats. Since the entire vegetable can be eaten, it can be cooked in a variety of ways. However, bok choy is traditionally prepared in a Chinese home kitchen and stir fried with garlic, per Made With Lau.
If you're looking to cook bok choy a different way, you may want to take a page out of award-winning chef Michael Symon's book. Symon took to social media to say he liked to prepare the vegetable in a unique way. "I love to split it and grill@on [sic] thaw flat side than top with a garlicky dressing and anchovy breadcrumbs ... also great in a stir fry .. also like it sliced thin in a chopped salad," Symon said (via Twitter).
It might not sound like a typical Asian way to prepare bok choy, but the Food Network star may be onto something here.
Symon's cooking tip may resonate with fans for a special reason
Michael Symon's cooking tip involving this delicious vegetable may have special significance for those who are looking for ways to change the way they eat. For years, Symon has commonly been known for his restaurants, cookbooks, and his appearances on both the Food Network and Cooking Channel, particularly in shows like "Food Feuds" and "Cook Like an Iron Chef" (per Food Network). He's also a multiple James Beard awardee — he won Best Chef: Great Lakes in America in 2009, and he was a nominee and finalist for other categories, including Best Chefs in America in 2007 and 2008, among others (via James Beard Foundation).
However, Symon isn't just known for his cooking accolades. One recent cookbook, "Fix it with Food," shares the chef's tips for dealing with autoimmune disorders, such as rheumatoid arthritis and discoid lupus. As he told Shondaland's Chelsea Greenwood: "Learning your triggers with food allows you to not only eliminate inflammation but enjoy a guilt-free, delicious lifestyle."
His delicious recipe for grilled bok choy is significant not only for how delicious it sounds, but also for the health benefits attributed to the vegetable. According to WebMD, bok choy can help with inflammation, reduce the risk of heart disease, and help address several other health concerns. Though the recipe may not appear in one of his current cookbooks, based on the positive Twitter reaction Symon garnered, we wouldn't be surprised if it made an upcoming appearance one day.