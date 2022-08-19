What We Know About Dippin' Dots' New Times Square Location

There's nothing quite like Times Square. When walking through the Midtown Manhattan hub, you're bound to be greeted by blinding lights and mega screens beaming from all directions, street performers putting on their best act at every corner, and souvenir shops left and right. No matter where you look, there's always something to see. It's like an ongoing carnival in the middle of New York City. And, just like any top tier carnival, Dippin' Dots is taking part in the action at its new location in Times Square.

We've all passed by a Dippin' Dots stand before and indulged in a cup of the fun treat. Those cool, sweet, creamy beads come in all of the classic ice cream flavors we know and love, and they're simply impossible to resist. Most of us can probably remember treating ourselves to Dippin' Dots at our local amusement parks, malls, and ballparks over the years. Now, those of us bold enough to take on the hustle and bustle of Times Square can grab a cup of the flash-frozen treat while we take in all the sights and sounds of New York City.