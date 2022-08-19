How You Can Win A Weekend Away At A Distillery

Bourbon-maker Jim Beam has been producing Kentucky bourbon since the second half of the 18th century, according to Jim Beam's webpage. Nevertheless, the company sees itself as more than just a supplier of an increasingly popular spirit (via CaskX). It also identifies as a facilitator of culture in the sense that culture reflects community, and the company's philosophy has always held that "you only truly feel connected when belonging to a community, according to company marketing literature published in Rolling Stone. In that "spirit," Jim Beam has partnered with Rolling Stone and the rock band, Muse, to reunite the band for the first time since 2019 to present a concert series. In an appropriately meta fashion, this will also reunite the band with its community, not to mention the members of the community with one another, according to a Jim Beam press release.

The concert series has been running throughout summer 2022, with stops at various European venues (the band is British-based) and will culminate with Muse's October 8 "Welcome Session" performance on the grounds of the Jim Beam Distillery in Clermont, Kentucky. It's the first rock concert on Distillery grounds, which is auspicious in and of itself. Moreover, according to a statement shared with Mashed, Jim Beam is giving away to 10 contest winners – along with their respective plus-ones – an "all-expenses paid," weekend-long experience centered on the Distillery. Entering the contest is simple, but it does require some thought.