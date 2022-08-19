How You Can Win A Weekend Away At A Distillery
Bourbon-maker Jim Beam has been producing Kentucky bourbon since the second half of the 18th century, according to Jim Beam's webpage. Nevertheless, the company sees itself as more than just a supplier of an increasingly popular spirit (via CaskX). It also identifies as a facilitator of culture in the sense that culture reflects community, and the company's philosophy has always held that "you only truly feel connected when belonging to a community, according to company marketing literature published in Rolling Stone. In that "spirit," Jim Beam has partnered with Rolling Stone and the rock band, Muse, to reunite the band for the first time since 2019 to present a concert series. In an appropriately meta fashion, this will also reunite the band with its community, not to mention the members of the community with one another, according to a Jim Beam press release.
The concert series has been running throughout summer 2022, with stops at various European venues (the band is British-based) and will culminate with Muse's October 8 "Welcome Session" performance on the grounds of the Jim Beam Distillery in Clermont, Kentucky. It's the first rock concert on Distillery grounds, which is auspicious in and of itself. Moreover, according to a statement shared with Mashed, Jim Beam is giving away to 10 contest winners – along with their respective plus-ones – an "all-expenses paid," weekend-long experience centered on the Distillery. Entering the contest is simple, but it does require some thought.
Jim Beam wants your feels-worthy live music stories
The October 8 outdoor Muse concert will be just one of many complementary events that will comprise an all-expenses paid weekend trip to the Distillery. As explained in a statement received by Mashed, the trip includes transportation to and from the Distillery, lodging at the Hotel Distil, meals at the Distillery's The Kitchen Table Restaurant, tours of the Distillery (including bourbon tastings, bourbon-and-food pairings, and cocktail-making classes), as well as opportunities to tour the old Kentucky home of the Jim Beam in Louisville.
But those who wish to enter will have their work cut out for them. It starts with clicking on this link and scrolling allllll the way down to the very bottom. You'll know you've reached it when the black letters on a white background give way to white letters on a black background, as pictured above. There you'll find an invitation to submit an anecdote from your own life to Jim Beam that captures the "communal spirit" of a live music show. "If you've ever gone to a show and met a new friend, sparked an unexpected love interest, or converted a face in the crowd to a drinking buddy over a glass of whisky, we want to hear about it," prompts the bourbon maker.
Contest entrants must be U.S. residents over the age of 25. Entries will be judged by a panel of Rolling Stone magazine representatives, according to the contest rules.