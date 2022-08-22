Eden Grinshpan On Working With Sir Kensington's, Summer Recipes, And Top Chef Canada – Exclusive Interview

I would love to switch gears to talk about "Top Chef Canada," which [is] now renewed for a 10th season. Congratulations.

Thank you. It's exciting. Shooting that show, we have the best time. ... We did just shoot the 10th season, which is a huge deal. It is such an honor for me to be part of that franchise.

I don't know if you're able to yet, but would you be able to give fans a hint on what to expect from the new season now that you said that you shot it?

I can't give anything away. I don't want to spoil it. It's a really exciting season and [has] so much incredible talent from across the country that I can't wait for everyone to see.

From all of your time judging dishes on the show, what do you feel makes a winning contestant's dish stand out amongst the rest?

One thing that I would say to the contestants on the show every season is it's so important to trust your instinct and to not second-guess yourself. It's hard to not do that when you have so much that you want to prove and you have all these incredible chefs that you're cooking for and judges. It's really easy to second-guess. What has been a helpful tip that we give the chefs that compete is truly decide on your dish and stick to it. Try not to veer off, because that confidence will also come through in your final plate.

I always say to any of the chefs that make it on, "You guys won," because it is so hard to, A, get on this show. Then what a lot of people don't really talk about is, not only are they cooking for some of the biggest chefs and people that have always inspired them from the beginning, which is already some pressure, but [also] they're against time. All the challenges we give them are exactly what they're doing. They don't have a lot of time to prep and cook, and they have all these cameras on them. [With] cameras and lights and the pressure, it's not like you're cooking in a regular kitchen. You're cooking in a studio in a huge kitchen, and it's a new kitchen, so there's so many challenges. All these chefs that compete, they're rock stars.