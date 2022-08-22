The Best Chick-Fil-A Meal, According To A Dietitian

Bringing the United States better-for-you options for less has been a challenge that Chick-fil-A has tackled head-on. The chain has long been considered healthier than many of its fast-food competitors. In fact, according to a 2009 report from Nation's Restaurant News, Chick-fil-A was one of the first quick-service restaurants to add salads to its menu. But if you've ever wondered how to make the most out of the variety of high-quality options available at the home of the iconic chicken sandwich, wonder no longer.

Registered dietitian Summer Yule, MS, RDN, revealed to Mashed that she has created the perfect recipe for a satisfying and healthy meal at Chick-fil-A, from drink to main course to dessert.

And while all of Yule's entrée suggestions include the chain's signature grilled chicken products, the dietitian still offers plenty of different ways for consumers to build their new favorite (and nutritious) go-to Chick-fil-A order.