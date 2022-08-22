The Hot New Popcorn Flavor You Can Only Get At Sam's Club

Popcorn is one of those snacks that's always up for a makeover. In its essential form, it has a mild flavor profile and soft crunch, making it the perfect base for countless unique flavors. Versatile and perfect for pretty much any occasion, it's no wonder that Americans munch on about 15 billion quarts of popcorn per year (via the United States Census Bureau).

There are, of course, the classic flavors, like butter, white cheddar, caramel, and kettle, which happen to be the top four in the United States, according to a survey from National Today. And then there are the more eccentric varieties — the flavors you may have never known existed but which entire popcorn-loving subgroups can't stop eating. Sam's Club, the membership-based retail warehouse chain, may have hit the mark with one of their latest popcorn product releases. Though the product is only available for a limited time, it's bound to amass a cult following from Sam's Club members near and far.