The Hot New Popcorn Flavor You Can Only Get At Sam's Club
Popcorn is one of those snacks that's always up for a makeover. In its essential form, it has a mild flavor profile and soft crunch, making it the perfect base for countless unique flavors. Versatile and perfect for pretty much any occasion, it's no wonder that Americans munch on about 15 billion quarts of popcorn per year (via the United States Census Bureau).
There are, of course, the classic flavors, like butter, white cheddar, caramel, and kettle, which happen to be the top four in the United States, according to a survey from National Today. And then there are the more eccentric varieties — the flavors you may have never known existed but which entire popcorn-loving subgroups can't stop eating. Sam's Club, the membership-based retail warehouse chain, may have hit the mark with one of their latest popcorn product releases. Though the product is only available for a limited time, it's bound to amass a cult following from Sam's Club members near and far.
A spicy twist on a snacking classic
Smartfood, the popcorn brand best known for its white cheddar flavor, is spicing it up with its newest popcorn flavor: Frank's RedHot Flavored Popcorn. This is not to be confused with SmartFood's Flamin' Hot White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn, which is flavored with the same ingredients as Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The Frank's RedHot flavor is based on none other than Frank's RedHot Sauce, which has been a staple in American cuisine since 1920. With its proprietary ingredient blend and just the right amount of heat, the flavor stands out on sandwiches, wings, and now popcorn too.
If you feel brave enough to handle the heat Frank's RedHot popcorn yourself, you may want to check the shelves of your local Sam's Club, which is currently the only store where it is sold, according to press materials sent to Mashed. The flavor is limited-edition, though, so don't miss your chance!