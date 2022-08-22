How GBBO Fans Really Feel About The American Spinoff Hosts

It seems inevitable that some popular British TV shows will get an American version or vice versa. In the past several decades, everything from "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" and "Ghosts" to "Life on Mars" and "MasterChef" has made the trip across the pond. Some series prove more popular in some countries than others, and some shows just downright flop, whether it was the result of the adjusted format or because it simply didn't work for another reason.

"The Great British Baking Show" originally aired in the United Kingdom back in 2010 with judges Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry. In the years that followed, it became popular in the US via PBS and Netflix. Only a few years later, the production company ultimately decided an American spin-off would be a good idea and so kicked off the show in a similar format for American contestants in 2015 (via Thrillist).

Unlike its British counterpart, the American version, which aired on ABC, was a bit of a flop, and it fizzled out of existence back in 2019 (via Eater). Luckily for fans of the franchise, Roku is picking up the baton and producing an all-new season, set to hit airwaves in 2023 (via TV Series Finale). The good news, for fans of the British show, is that Hollywood and Prue Leith, who has hosted the original series since Season 8, are also judges in this version. However, not everything will be the same when the series returns. In fact, the American version will introduce actors Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry as new co-hosts.

In response to this announcement, fans took to social media to express their opinions on the matter.