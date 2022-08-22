Why Steak Might Be Getting Cheaper Than Ever

If you know your way around a Weber grill, then throwing on a few steaks is probably second nature. However, if you've ever had your heart sink after shelling out a pretty penny for a nice cut of steak, only to have it not turn out as you'd hoped, you may have learned the hard way about one of the mistakes people can make when grilling steak. Naturally, experimenting with an expensive ingredient like steak can be intimidating, but some recent news may be comforting when it comes to taking that leap.

It turns out that it might be a good time to pick up a choice chop or two, like a ribeye or New York Strip. According to Mint, the price of beef is falling and supermarkets are serving up discounts on those steaks, as well as other pricier meats. It turns out, the reason behind the price drop has something to do with a shift in consumers' shopping habits.