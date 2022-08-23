Why Ben & Jerry's Is Furious With Its Parent Company

Ben & Jerry's has long been known to take a stand on political and social issues. That reputation is thanks to the unique structure that the ice bream brand's original owners, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, reached with its current owner, Unilever, which acquired the company in 2000, per The New York Times. Under the deal, Ben & Jerry's was allowed to keep an independent board that would work to ensure that the brand stay true to its values. As the company's founders pointed out in a 2021 New York Times op-ed, "That structure is the magic behind both Ben & Jerry's continued independence and its success," as it has helped the directors "to protect the company's essential brand integrity and to pursue its social mission" — all with the financial backing of a food giant like Unilever.

While the deal might sound a bit unusual, it's actually a pretty timely move for today's consumer. According to an Ipsos poll reported in 2021, "60% of consumers would be more likely to consider a brand that is aligned with their own views," while "half said they would stop using a brand they disagree with." While Ben & Jerry's has largely been able to keep its values at the forefront, it ran into some contention with Unilever last year concerning the Israel-Palestine conflict.