The Unique Way Customers Can Now Order Popeyes

The only thing stronger than the joy of scoring a flat screen TV for a fraction of its retail price is the disappointment of learning that its sole function is to display the Popeyes menu. Sadly, that's exactly what went down for one young man whose TikTok video of the event recently went viral. "My dad bought a 70-inches [sic] TV from a guy on the street for only $50 ... but all it shows is the Popeyes menu," he laments. "How can we fix it???" Commenters swooped in with some advice that hopefully provided a solution. Over at Popeyes corporate, though, the video also motivated the Southern-inspired restaurant franchise to devise a solution of its own.

As restaurants make moves toward joining the metaverse in this brave new world referred to as Web3, Popeyes used the TikTok noise over its digital menu to launch its very own Twitch channel. The channel allows customers to order fried chicken sandwiches and other items in an interactive digital space.