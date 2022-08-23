The Easy Way Alex Guarnaschelli Upgrades Butter

Cooking can be a creative, fun, and even therapeutic outlet. Not only does homemade food tend to taste better and more fresh than take-out meals, but it can show the people you feed, whether it be your family or party guests, just how much you care — making it all the more rewarding.

Let's face it though: Cooking can be exhausting. Sometimes, we just don't have the time or energy to put together an elaborate meal, let alone buy the ingredients and clean up afterwards. And, that's okay! For those of us who can't always commit to complicated culinary concoctions, there are plenty of recipe hacks that lead to delicious, crowd-pleasing dishes while saving us precious time.

Nobody understands how much of a struggle cooking can be like celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli. With decades of experience on her side — almost 20 years to be exact (via Alex Guarnaschelli) –, she has discovered some of the most innovative food preparation tips that take minimal effort. And, luckily for her fanbase, she has shared one of those tips for anyone to try.