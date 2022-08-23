Gordon Ramsay's Birthday Post For His Wife Is Melting Hearts

Gordon Ramsay is known for his tough disposition. Fans of his television show appearances know that the acclaimed chef isn't afraid of tough love, his behavior on television often bordering on loveless. Even some of Ramsay's industry peers have noticed. J. Kenji López-Alt called out Ramsay's "abusive" behavior in 2021, and after a video mash-up of iconic Ramsay outbursts made the rounds on social media in 2018 (via Grubstreet), several food industry professionals shared their opinion that, "This is everything that has been wrong about restaurant kitchen culture" (via Twitter).

So yes, there are controversial things everyone ignores about Ramsay, but these days it really does seem like he's softened up, and his transformation is seriously turning heads. He's a father of five, and he often shows his softer side in social media posts involving his kids and wife (via Hello). In fact, the once-gruff chef recently showed off his sentimentality in a Twitter post wishing his wife a happy birthday.