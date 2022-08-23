The Surprising Reason A Top Chef Finalist Was Turned Away At A Restaurant

She may have found fame for her skills in the kitchen, but Top Chef finalist and current corporate chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley is currently in the news for something else entirely. In a social media post that has since gone viral, D.C. chef Danny Lee called out Washington restaurant Shōtō on social media for denying Meek-Bradley entry because of her shoes, which were described as "flip flops." Lee had described himself as, "looking like I came straight from a kitchen, wearing a hat and orthopedic shoes," while door staff didn't take issue with his outfit, per The Washingtonian. And in a post to his Instagram story picked up by the publication, Lee continues, "they picked out [Meek-Bradley's] birks. They asked her if she could 'go outside and change shoes.'" Lee and Meek-Bradley were with a third restaurant world celeb, Michael Rafidi.

While Lee might have taken issue with Shōtō's dress code, Eater says the restaurant does take pains to remind diners that there is a dress code when they make a reservation, or when guests walk in. In a statement sent to Eater, Shōtō's managing partner Arman Naqi said in part: "We do not and cannot make exceptions based on who people are — even if they are fellow chefs and restaurateurs that we respect greatly."