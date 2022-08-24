Rihanna's New Makeup Kit Literally Contains Packets Of Ketchup

Ever find yourself eating your McFries and wishing, dang, I really wish I had a lip gloss as pretty as this ketchup smeared all over my face? Or perhaps you can't help but notice how tomato has a way of brightening the complexion with a longevity unknown to commercial makeup. Well, maybe it's time to assume that Rihanna's new collab with MSCHF is more about gimmick and less about product.

Don't be fooled by this recent venture — the pop star is no stranger to cosmetics. Her Fenty beauty line, first launched in 2017, is a cult favorite at Ulta and Sephora stores, where her highly praised Gloss Bomb and Pro Filt'r sell like hotcakes (per Allure). Her lip and face colors are praised for their range of shades and dense pigmentation, making them especially appealing and wearable for women with darker skin tones, long underserved by the beauty industry (per Beauty Packaging and CNA). Make no mistake about it, Rihanna knows her way around the beauty aisle.

But this time, Rihanna's new release feels like a big tease. It's not the long-awaited album fans have been asking about. Instead, Rihanna's new collaboration is with the notorious prankster company MSCHF. The company's name was formed from the consonants that make up the word "mischief." Their mission? It's not entirely clear, even to CEO Gabriel Whaley.