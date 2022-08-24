How Australia Is Dealing With Its Huge Avocado Surplus

If you're an avocado fan, you'd know that the rich, buttery fruit currently doesn't come cheap in the United States; with high prices triggered by a combination of circumstances that include a June hailstorm in Mexico, and fertilizer costs boosted by the war in Ukraine. As a result, per Fortune, avocado prices for the week of July 23, 2022, were at $1.41 each — which is a 30% increase from last year's prices.

But, it is also possible to have too much of a good thing, as Australian avocado farmers have discovered. Bumper avocado yields in Oz are leading to an excess of supply, and as a result, avocado prices fell to as much as 60 cents, as The Washington Post reports, but they can sell for nearly $2 in New York, per The Wall Street Journal. Ironically, even though Australia grows its own, the country also imports the fruit, and in 2020 it brought in 24,310 fresh and dried avocados, per the Independent.