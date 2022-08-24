Here's Why A Group Of Trader Joe's Employees Just Withdrew Their Union Petition
Workers at Trader Joe's are continuing to mobilize around a union campaign that saw its first election in Hadley, Massachusetts this June on account of health, safety, and scheduling concerns (per The New York Times). When a second Trader Joe's location followed suit in Minneapolis later that month, employees behind the vote argued that a union would help them secure "better safety, protection from arbitrary termination, and a voice in their workplace" (via Twitter). In July, Trader Joe's United shared the news that the Hadley vote was successful, giving way to a "landslide victory" in Minneapolis shortly thereafter.
It's possible that the labor movement at TJ's would have taken off this year regardless, but it's more likely that the chain's workers were inspired by the success of a similar union drive over at Starbucks (not mention union efforts at other huge corporations like Amazon, Google, and Apple). As of August 5, CNBC reports that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) confirmed that more than 200 Starbucks stores have voted to unionize.
For the past month or so, Trader Joe's workers in Boulder, Colorado have been gearing up for their own union election, which was set to take place this week, per CBS. That is, until the petition was withdrawn on Monday.
Workers are accusing a local union of coercion
Just days before their scheduled union election with United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7, Trader Joe's workers in Boulder, Colorado charged the union with "coercion and intimidation," per a tweet shared by writer and labor organizer Jonah Furman. According to the NLRB, "it is unlawful for a labor union to restrain or coerce employees in the exercise of their rights," which includes "[restricting] employee-members' freedom to resign from the union" and "[fining] an employee-member for filing a decertification petition." After UFCW Local 7 allegedly broke that rule, TJ's workers in Boulder decided to withdraw their union petition on Tuesday, August 23.
This isn't the first time UFCW Local 7 has been accused of using illegal tactics. Earlier this month, workers at a Denver outpost of the grocery chain King Soopers accused the union of issuing fines to employees who chose to work during a January strike (per the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation).
In the case of Starbucks, the enemy of a successful union vote is the corporate entity that aims to prevent it by punishing organizers. In this unique case, however, a Trader Joe's union is being waylaid by the union itself. "Employees have the right to unionize and to join together to advance their interests as employees," writes the NLRB. "They also have the right to refrain."