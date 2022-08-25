Why Noah Schnapp And DoorDash Are Returning To TikTok

Nobody knows better how busy life can get than a full-time college student. Between classes, clubs, and hours upon hours of homework each day, finding time to get in a quality meal can feel nearly impossible when school is in session. Luckily for students of the modern day, there's a variety of food delivery apps to help make those meals more convenient (per The Harvard Crimson). With companies like Postmates and Grubhub competing with on-campus dining halls (via College Media Network), practically any dish you desire is just a few taps away from appearing at your doorstep ... or dorm-step. However, most money-conscious college students know that the convenience of food delivery comes at a premium, which means it isn't exactly accessible for all, and it's definitely not an everyday solution.

With the consideration of cost in mind, DoorDash, one of the leading food delivery companies, is now taking steps to make its services more affordable for more students. Through a partnership with "Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp, DoorDash has taken to TikTok to spread awareness of this offer (per FoodSided).