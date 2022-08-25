Why Noah Schnapp And DoorDash Are Returning To TikTok
Nobody knows better how busy life can get than a full-time college student. Between classes, clubs, and hours upon hours of homework each day, finding time to get in a quality meal can feel nearly impossible when school is in session. Luckily for students of the modern day, there's a variety of food delivery apps to help make those meals more convenient (per The Harvard Crimson). With companies like Postmates and Grubhub competing with on-campus dining halls (via College Media Network), practically any dish you desire is just a few taps away from appearing at your doorstep ... or dorm-step. However, most money-conscious college students know that the convenience of food delivery comes at a premium, which means it isn't exactly accessible for all, and it's definitely not an everyday solution.
With the consideration of cost in mind, DoorDash, one of the leading food delivery companies, is now taking steps to make its services more affordable for more students. Through a partnership with "Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp, DoorDash has taken to TikTok to spread awareness of this offer (per FoodSided).
The collegiate collab
Soon to be a first-year at the University of Pennsylvania, Noah Schnapp is well aware of the challenges coming his way, some of which may be even more daunting than the Upside Down from "Stranger Things." In anticipation, he will be joining forces with DoorDash to promote the company's new deal: the DashPass Student Plan. At $4.99 per month, the DashPass Student Plan gives customers unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders as well as some other tempting perks (via FoodSided). Allegedly, Schnapp will be taking to his own popular TikTok page to promote the plan to his young fanbase.
Not only is Schnapp an incoming undergrad, but he is also an entrepreneur, having founded his own chocolate hazelnut spread company (via TBH). In other words, he knows a thing or two about the business of food and appealing to a collegiate target market. With the young actor's marketing expertise and the perks DoorDash is offering, college students will probably find this deal as difficult to resist as Eleven's telekinesis.