The Wendy's E. Coli Outbreak Could Be Even Worse Than We Thought

Just when leadership at Wendy's probably thought things couldn't get worse, that's exactly what happened. The embattled fast food restaurant has recently become embroiled in a foodborne illness controversy, since customers in four states (Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan) have been sickened with E. coli after consuming Wendy's sandwiches, per New York Post. Although the definitive source of the E. coli outbreak hasn't yet been totally confirmed, the suspect is the romaine lettuce that the chain often serves on their various sandwiches.

The E. coli reports started trickling in at the end of July/beginning of August, with a number of people requiring urgent care, even hospitalization. Symptoms of E. coli can range from mild to severe, and often include bloody diarrhea, extreme stomach cramps, vomiting, and low fever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, this is not the first time (by a long shot) that romaine lettuce or its leafy cousins have been linked to foodborne illness. Between 2014 and 2018 alone, 51 "foodborne disease outbreaks" connected to leafy greens were made known to the CDC, although only five of those resulted in outbreaks that affected multiple states. Typically, outbreaks that include only one state are handled by local agencies without federal involvement.