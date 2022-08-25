Yes, Wind Turbine Blades Can Be Recycled Into Your Favorite Candy

When it comes to providing energy on a large scale, it doesn't get much more sustainable than wind turbines. By inverting the function of a typical fan (which requires an electrical outlet to make wind), solar turbines create mechanical power with their aerodynamic blades, which are attached to rotators that spin around generators without releasing harmful emissions (per Energy.gov).

Even the process of building wind turbines is relatively sustainable. According to Bloomberg, more than 85% of the materials used to make the structures are recyclable. Unfortunately, that doesn't include their fiberglass blades. While a small portion of the thousands of blades removed in the U.S. every year is accepted by landfills, most of them are left with no place to go.

Luckily, there may be a sweet solution on the horizon. Citing intel from the American Chemical Society's fall conference, Food & Wine reports that experts at Michigan State University are working on a new blade material that "combines glass fibers with both synthetic polymers and polymers derived from plant materials." Not only would the new disposable blades be better for the environment, but they would also be distillable into edible potassium. In other words, that bag of gummy bears your future self is ripping open may be the scientific reincarnation of an eco-friendly wind turbine.