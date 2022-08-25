Twitter Is Horrified By A Chaotic Papa John's Keurig Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With a Kuerig, your daily dose of morning coffee can be as easy as snapping your fingers. This and the machine's made-for-one serving size likely contributed to 3 million people in the U.S. deciding to bring a Kuerig coffee maker home during 2020 (per Food Business News).

But although the coffee machine's popularity is largely thanks to its ability to provide coffee fanatics with caffeine quickly and easily (we've even taken the liberty of ranking some of the top-selling coffee K-cups), that's not the only warm beverage the machine can make. Kuerig's can whip you up some hot cocoa if you're looking for something sweet (via Amazon) or help you get cozy in the fall with a chai latte (per Walmart). And according to one Twitter user, your trusty Kuerig can even make a Papa John's inspired drink.

If you're already cringing at the thought of a savory Papa John's favorite somehow being squeezed into your coffee cup, you've been warned. This pizza-licious Kuerig hack is not for the faint of stomach.