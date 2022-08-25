Martha Stewart's Meal Photo Has Instagram Cackling

The majority of picky eaters fall within the five and younger crowd. According to Cater Tots, younger kids tend to gravitate towards peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, pizza, hamburgers, and hot dogs. When it comes to foods such as fish, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, eggs, tomatoes, avocados, and mushrooms? Well, let's just say you couldn't pay most kids to try meals with these ingredients (via Easy Family Recipes).

As it turns out, there's a reason that children tend to be picky eaters. According to Harvard Health Publishing, almost every child is fussy about food during their childhood at one given time, because it is how, "they assert their independence." That said, it is also up to parents to help encourage more adventurous eating. Oftentimes, picky eaters do not grow out of this potentially negative behavior unless they are encouraged to do so.

Every parent has a different stance on what foods children should be eating. For instance, Martha Stewart has her own thoughts on "kid-friendly" meals for fussy pint-sized eaters. In a recent Instagram post, the lifestyle guru revealed the type of meal that she would feed kids, and her followers couldn't get enough of it.