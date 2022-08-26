A Royal Chef Dished On The Princes' Favorite Decadent Tea-Time Treats

Many people love the Royal family and follow their lives in fascination and sometimes with a vested emotional interest in the good things or bad things that may happen to them (via Time). While the media portrays the Royals, we rarely get to see a glimpse of their daily lives. You may often wonder what their normal day looks like, what they typically do, or even what foods they like to eat.

Carolyn Robb can provide some insight to satiate those cravings — she worked as the personal chef to Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry. From the time she was 21, Robb spent 11 years at Kensington Palace and described the experience as a "privilege" (via Town & Country). Now the chef is writing her own cookbooks and her second book, "Tea at the Palace: A Cookbook: 50 Delicious Afternoon Tea Recipes," was released recently. Each of the 50 recipes is accompanied by its own story including these two treats that were enjoyed by the young Princes William and Harry.