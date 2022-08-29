The Hilarious Way A TikToker Responded To Getting Sued By KFC

The first thing to understand about KFC's lawsuit against a TikToker is that it's purely fictional. But that makes the response by said TikToker even more hilarious, which was funny enough without the backstory. It starts with a KFC-obsessed TikToker, @realcolonelsanders, whose TikTok profile claims he's the great-great-grandnephew of Colonel Harland Sanders. In fact, it appears he is. First, we found his Twitter account, which led us to his YouTube profile and a 2017 news clip in which he and his grandfather Colonel Ed Sanders spoke with Kentucky's 10NewsWTSP. From the clip, we learn that the TikToker, then-20-year-old Colonel Anthony Sanders, is indeed the great-great-grand-nephew of Colonel Harland Sanders, KFC's founder.

We also learn Colonel Anthony Sanders, a real Colonel, enjoys walking around dressed as Colonel Sanders. However, that doesn't mean he's a fan of the restaurant. In fact, Anthony and Ed have a bone to pick with KFC's "misleading" portrayal of "Uncle Harley." Unfortunately, their attempts to contact KFC directly have been rebuffed. Accordingly, they're courting KFC's attention another way — through Anthony's prolific social media postings, which seem bent on provoking a KFC response. For example, Anthony supposedly revealed the 11 herbs and spices that make up KFC's original recipe as a joke. When the fast food chain didn't take the bait, Anthony kept the joke going by pretending the brand sued him and then responding to the lawsuit in this hilarious way.