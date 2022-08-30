The Clever Way A Hell's Kitchen Contestant Avoided Crying On TV
Hell's Kitchen is an emotional space with a lot of crying, and Gordon Ramsay's art of belittling his understudies seems to be as valued as his ability to cook. The Scottish chef's temper, which we assume is due to his passion for the culinary arts, places him among TV's most entertaining figures, though at the peril of those chefs competing on his shows. It may be a form of reality TV, but the emotion and the tears are all authentic on Hell's Kitchen, per The Cold Wire.
On the note of tears, the level of discomfort caused by shedding tears in public differs from person to person. While there is no such thing as privacy from the Hell's Kitchens cameras, Dana Cohen, who featured on the show twice (once in season 10 and then again in season 17, per Hell's Kitchen Wiki), has found a hack for privacy, and she is happy to tell.
The Hell's Kitchen Crying Hack
Since it is raw emotion paying Hell's Kitchen's bills, how does a contestant keep their most personal moments off of national TV? The trick is to sing, according to Dana Cohen. Have you ever tried singing while you are crying? It obviously means a lot to Cohen not to be seen crying on screen.
Cohen's little crying hack caught Reddit's attention, and someone posted: "apparently Dana said that if you sing copyrighted songs while you're crying they won't show you crying on the show." This statement seems true enough, because, in a conversation with North Jersey, she said: "If you sing a song while you're crying, they can't put that on TV ... a copyrighted song."
According to Eric Reynolds, a story producer for "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team," there is a lot of red tape to wade through before a reality show can use mainstream music (per Reality Blurred). "Different songs cost different dollar amounts based on many different circumstances, but affordability is only one aspect of clearance", he said. Thanks to the bureaucratic jungle of licensing, there is a way to get behind Hell's Kitchen's all-seeing eye.