The Clever Way A Hell's Kitchen Contestant Avoided Crying On TV

Since it is raw emotion paying Hell's Kitchen's bills, how does a contestant keep their most personal moments off of national TV? The trick is to sing, according to Dana Cohen. Have you ever tried singing while you are crying? It obviously means a lot to Cohen not to be seen crying on screen.

Cohen's little crying hack caught Reddit's attention, and someone posted: "apparently Dana said that if you sing copyrighted songs while you're crying they won't show you crying on the show." This statement seems true enough, because, in a conversation with North Jersey, she said: "If you sing a song while you're crying, they can't put that on TV ... a copyrighted song."

According to Eric Reynolds, a story producer for "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team," there is a lot of red tape to wade through before a reality show can use mainstream music (per Reality Blurred). "Different songs cost different dollar amounts based on many different circumstances, but affordability is only one aspect of clearance", he said. Thanks to the bureaucratic jungle of licensing, there is a way to get behind Hell's Kitchen's all-seeing eye.