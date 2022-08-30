Hardee's Is Teaming Up With A Brewery To Create An Unusual Beverage

American beer has come a long way. Pabst Blue Ribbon may have won a prize back in 1893 (per Smithsonian Magazine), but thankfully, these days the American craft beer industry has resulted in thousands of different breweries to choose from — more than 9,000 in the US alone in 2021 (via The Guardian). There are even delicious craft beers for people who hate IPAs, which is a relief after IPAs dominated the craft market for so long. Creative brewing is alive and well.

From banana bread beer to peanut butter porters and stouts, and from beer brewed with yeast from someone's beard to one inspired by maple bacon donuts (via Vancouver is Awesome), there are lots of ways to incorporate unexpected ingredients into a beer. But still, craft beer fans might want to brace themselves for this unique new brew made with fast food, a collaboration between restaurant chain Hardee's and Nashville brewery Southern Grist Brewing Co. Hardee's is known for its "Made Fresh Biscuits," and the new beer uses this signature ingredient in a surprising way.