Is Trader Joe's Open On Labor Day 2022?
Labor Day is a benchmark of summer. Following Memorial Day and 4th of July, its presence marks the unofficial end to another warm-weather season. Though it signals the slowdown of beach days and outdoor nights, it also poses an opportunity to throw one last summer barbecue or to finish grocery shopping before sending the kids off to their first day of school. And for those last-minute shoppers still looking for time to get everything on their list, it poses the question: Which grocery stores will be open on the federal holiday?
Trader Joe's, an affordable grocer with somewhat of a cult following, is typically open every day of the week. Surprisingly, the grocery store is hardly ever closed except for a few major holidays. According to the Club Trader Joe's blog, TJ's is only closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. The store offers reduced hours on Easter and Christmas Eve, but otherwise, they're open all year round.
Trader Joe's will be open on Labor Day
In short, you can wait until the last minute for your Labor Day barbecue and still get your TJ's shopping done on Monday; Trader Joe's will offer its regular hours that day. Plenty of other grocery stores will operate within their usual hours, too. According to Delish, places like Whole Foods and Kroger will also be open on the holiday.
Those looking to land a Labor Day deal might not find it at Trader Joe's; there wasn't any mention of holiday deals on the store's website. However, other popular chains are offering a little something extra for the last summer holiday. Pumpkin fans can pick up a $3 medium pumpkin cream cold brew from Dunkin' throughout the weekend, per TODAY. For another sweet treat, Insomnia Cookies is offering $5 off a Chillax Pack. Those looking for something on the savory side might want to check out On the Border, Marco's Pizza, or White Castle — all of which are offering Labor Day specials.