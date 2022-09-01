Is Trader Joe's Open On Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is a benchmark of summer. Following Memorial Day and 4th of July, its presence marks the unofficial end to another warm-weather season. Though it signals the slowdown of beach days and outdoor nights, it also poses an opportunity to throw one last summer barbecue or to finish grocery shopping before sending the kids off to their first day of school. And for those last-minute shoppers still looking for time to get everything on their list, it poses the question: Which grocery stores will be open on the federal holiday?

Trader Joe's, an affordable grocer with somewhat of a cult following, is typically open every day of the week. Surprisingly, the grocery store is hardly ever closed except for a few major holidays. According to the Club Trader Joe's blog, TJ's is only closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. The store offers reduced hours on Easter and Christmas Eve, but otherwise, they're open all year round.