Smoothie King's New Flavor Is Made For Coffee Lovers

Smoothie King has made a place for itself in customers' diets by providing an array of blended fruit beverages. A recent addition not only adds to the variety of those options, but could appeal to a different segment of people who feel compelled to pick up something to drink while they are on the go.

According to Grey Journal, Smoothie King founder Steve Kuhnau created the now widespread chain because of his own dairy allergy in the 1970s. About half a century later, Kuhnau's desire to enjoy a delicious dairy-free beverage has grown to over 1,100 locations across the United States, per Scrape Hero. In 2014, the company further expanded its brand recognition by splurging on the naming rights to the former New Orleans Arena — now dubbed the Smoothie King Center (via The Louisiana Weekly).

Yet, the corporation is not content to just rest on its laurels. Its newest menu items aim to stir things up in the coffee industry to Smoothie King's benefit.