The Cheesecake Factory's New Menu Features An Ode To One Delicious Dish

The Cheesecake Factory is not for minimalists. The restaurant is for those who delight in dramatic gold paint and dark wood; fawning over sumptuous desserts behind glass cases; and tucking into plates of fettuccini Alfredo, egg rolls, and shepherd's pie beneath the fronds of a majestic indoor palm tree. The Detroit-founded chain is known for its deluge of bold interior decorating choices that don't necessarily evoke the same era or theme, and for its menu that clocks in at no fewer than 5,940 words (per Insider). If variety is the spice of life, The Cheesecake Factory is the mill.

To keep up its reputation for a range of eclectic American cuisine, the chain makes frequent updates to its behemoth of a menu. One such update arrived this week, and it's packed with spins on classic dishes. If you're a fan of the flavors of cacio e pepe, let's just say you're in for the meal of your wildest dreams.