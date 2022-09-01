TikTok's Taco Bell Musical Is Back Just In Time For The Mexican Pizza Revival

On September 15, Taco Bell is reintroducing one of its fan favorite's with a beat and a jingle. The Mexican Pizza, or the "Pizzazz Pizza" was first introduced on the fast-food chain's menu in 1985, according to Fox 5. Like many other Taco Bell products, it was briefly taken off the menu in 2020, due to the amount of time that went into preparing the product (via Today).

However, the Mexican Pizza was brought back in May 2022, but quickly sold out due to high demand, according to The Street. After that, Taco Bell alluded to the idea that it would bring back the popular dish in the near future (via CNBC). The new launch day, September 15, is on the horizon, and the fast-food chain isn't only putting it back on the menu, but it's doing it in style. The long-awaited TikTok musical, "Mexican Pizza: The Musical," will also be dropping to celebrate the re-release.