Danielle Walker On Her New Cookbook, Easy Recipes, And More - Exclusive Interview

First off, congratulations on the upcoming release of your new cookbook, "Healthy in a Hurry." Could you give me an overview of what the book entails?

This is my fifth cookbook, sixth book. I wrote a memoir last year. When I put out my last one, "Eat What You Love," which was almost four years ago, the thing that people kept requesting was more easy meals. They want to eat healthy but don't always find themselves with the time. I think [that's true] even more so after coming out of the last few years that we've all experienced, feeling like we want to take care of our bodies, but we don't always have the time to sit in the kitchen for hours on end.

That was where the concept of the book came from ... I put one out called "Meals Made Simple" back in 2014. I joke a little bit that that one was very simple, but at the time, I was running a part-time business with one child when I wrote that. Now I'm running a full-time business with three kids, so I feel like "Healthy in a Hurry” is even easier than the "Meals Made Simple" one, because I now understand what it's like to need to be in the kitchen less.

You mentioned this is your fifth cookbook to date. How do you keep the inspiration going for new recipes?

It's never-ending. When you can't eat certain ingredients — grains, dairy, legumes, processed, refined things — the inspiration is endless because there's always something that you want or crave, or when you go out to dinner, there's something on the menu that looks amazing that you can't have. Really, for all of my cookbooks and blog recipes, the biggest driver is requests from my readers and my audience. They are the ones who are in real-time either changing their diet for health reasons, or they have a child that has some sort of a health condition that they're looking to change the way they eat. Or it's a mom who's like, "I care about my kids' health, and I want to serve them a little bit healthier meals than what I grew up eating."

They're always missing something. I'm getting constant requests of, "I used to eat this, and I don't feel like I can have it anymore." I've got this long-running list in my brain of all the things that I eventually want to recreate or things that my kids are asking for that they might see friends eating. The inspiration is endless.