Starbucks' Coffee Bags Are Getting A Major Makeover

The Starbucks logo is so iconic that most of us only need to see it for a split second to know exactly what it represents. Design has been an important aspect of the brand since its inception back in 1971. Its logo was created to be more than just a pretty design; the original owners wanted it to have meaning and be instantly recognizable — and the same can be said of the stores' layout, the packaging of each product, and other design elements (via Tailor Brands).

Back when Starbucks first opened, customers could buy fresh coffee beans, scooped into simply designed paper pouches. These white bags featured the shop's logo and black, rubber-stamped letters declaring the contents of the package. In the gradual evolution of both the logo and packaging design, this original bag was represented in the 2011 white bag design. In 2013, however, new and very different bags were introduced, and rich coffee colors were present in the hues, per Grits and Grids.

According to Starbucks, each new coffee bag design is meant to last around 10 years. Now that it's 2022, the company appears to have decided that the time is right to introduce new art to its packaging. As the brand's recent press release reads, the fresh designs are inspired by the coffee itself and "tell the story of the beans inside."