Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Dipping Sauce? Here's What Mashed Fans Say - Exclusive Survey

Any Mashed reader knows that a dipping sauce selection can really make or break a fast food experience. People these days love to dip nearly everything in some type of sauce or dressing, such as a carrot stick or piece of pizza with ranch. For some, the sauce serves to enhance the flavor of the food, and for others, the dip acts as a mask for harsh flavors, like butter spread onto a radish.

Although condiments like mustard and ketchup are also commonly used as drizzly toppings, they are nonetheless beloved for their dip-friendly qualities. In fact, mustard, a favorite pretzel dip, has been around since the Romans used it in the 4th century, according to Alimentarium. Cocktail sauce is a highly popular option for seafood lovers, especially when shrimp is on the menu, and ketchup, of course, is just about everyone's favorite fry dipping sauce.

Naturally, many fast food restaurants have built on the foundation of these culinary staples and made their dipping sauces unquestionably unique. People unsurprisingly have strong opinions about which eatery's dipping sauce selection is superior, and there was one clear standout in a survey conducted by Mashed.