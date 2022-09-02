Lunchables usually come in rectangular containers, but now, the snacks will serve as your building blocks for your newest creation — literally. In late August, Lunchables announced in an Instagram post that it would be giving away 25 prizes of $2,000 to people who can come up with the cleverest constructions made up of crackers, pretzels sticks, cheddar and mozzarella cheese... Or any other supplies you can find in a Lunchables pacakage.

The rules for this contest are pretty straightforward, and the Instagram post provides the fine print: "Now through September 4, post your Lunchabuild with a caption explaining what inspired your creation and how you'd spend your $2,000." The company will select 25 "Lunchabuild" winners, who will each get a cash prize. In case you're not sure what that means and what it looks like, the Lunchables Instagram account has posted a number of ideas for inspiration, including a bicycle with Oreo wheels, a cracker-constructed Viking ship, and even a baby grand piano with mozzarella keys. Winners do have some limits on how to use their winnings; according to Adweek, the cash must be spent on "an educational experience."

Who knew messing around with your food could pave the way to an actual career path? That information should be very consoling to moms and dads alike. But — as moms everywhere would surely like to remind you — you know all that food you've been playing with? You still need to eat it.