McDonald's UK Just Denied The Internet's Breakfast Rumor

One of the hallmarks of McDonald's is its breakfast menu. Some iconic items include bacon, egg, and cheese biscuits, fruit and maple oatmeal, sausage biscuits with egg, the famous Egg McMuffin, and hash browns. Add a coffee, tea, or smoothie, and you're all set.

However, the sad thing about McDonald's breakfast is that not every item is available all day. According to Food Network, the fast food establishment served breakfast all day, starting in 2015, and continued until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the chain to streamline its menu and operations. Since then, most McDonald's locations have been serving breakfast only from when they open until 10:45 or 11 a.m.

That's all well and good, but someone recently decided it would be funny to start a rumor that McDonald's all-day breakfast would be returning this coming October. Per the New York Post, a Twitter user posted a screenshot of McDonald's 2015 press release, and the internet went nuts.