McDonald's UK Just Denied The Internet's Breakfast Rumor
One of the hallmarks of McDonald's is its breakfast menu. Some iconic items include bacon, egg, and cheese biscuits, fruit and maple oatmeal, sausage biscuits with egg, the famous Egg McMuffin, and hash browns. Add a coffee, tea, or smoothie, and you're all set.
However, the sad thing about McDonald's breakfast is that not every item is available all day. According to Food Network, the fast food establishment served breakfast all day, starting in 2015, and continued until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the chain to streamline its menu and operations. Since then, most McDonald's locations have been serving breakfast only from when they open until 10:45 or 11 a.m.
That's all well and good, but someone recently decided it would be funny to start a rumor that McDonald's all-day breakfast would be returning this coming October. Per the New York Post, a Twitter user posted a screenshot of McDonald's 2015 press release, and the internet went nuts.
Sorry, McDonald's all-day breakfast is not happening in October
If you saw the McDonald's all-day breakfast press release — sorry, but it's just a rumor. McDonald's UK Twitter posted a tweet, saying, "Sorry guys, file this one under fake news," complete with cringing and shrugging emojis.
Naturally, McDonald's breakfast fans were devastated, their hopes dashed. One person wrote, "No, I was so excited for a sec," while another asked why the restaurant couldn't do a limited-time all-day breakfast. Still, others said they just wanted to be able to order McDonald's famous hash browns at any time of day. Honestly, same.
CNBC further confirmed the sad news, reaching out to McDonald's reps about the press release being from 2015. All-day breakfast probably won't be returning, as it slows down service, and franchisees just aren't fond of it. Despite the emotional rollercoaster that has been this week, nothing has really changed. All-day breakfast is still a thing of the past, and you still have to get up at a decent hour if you want to get a McDonald's hash brown.