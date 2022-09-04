The NBA Star Who Just Launched His Own Wine Collection

We know many NBA stars team with big brands like Nike or Adidas to create their own footwear or clothing lines. However, did you know that some are also involved in the business of wine and spirits?

In regards to athletes getting into the booze biz, Lisa Hawkins, senior vice president of public affairs at the Distilled Spirits Council, told ESPN, "Actors and musicians have been investing in distilled spirits brands for some time, and professional athletes are a natural progression of this celebrity trend."

Back in June, former NBA player Dwayne Wade of Miami Heat fame, multi-time all-star Carmelo Anthony, and CJ McCollum of the Nor Orleans Pelicans spoke at the Aspen Food & Wine Classic in a Food about inclusivity in the wine industry (via NY Post). President of the Stoller Wine Group, Gary Mortensen, said the three basketballers are "bringing opportunity and visibility for people of color, and the underprivileged in general. They're making an industry that hasn't been that accessible in the past, accessible, and that's really, really important" (via NBC News).

As the door to the wine business opens wider, it may seem more inviting to other athletes who are interested in entering that arena. Therefore, it stands to reason that another high-profile basketball player might follow the wine industry path.