The First MrBeast Burger Restaurant Has Already Broken A World Record

North Carolina native Jimmy Donaldson established himself as a philanthropist on YouTube in 2012. Since then, he's gifted extravagant items to all sorts of people and organizations, ranging from private islands to cars to wads of cash. Donaldson, who's more widely known on the internet as "MrBeast," also gave more than $1 million in supplies to food banks during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when millions of people were out of work. Currently, more than 104 million people subscribe to Donaldson's channel, where he facilitates his extraordinary giveaways and donations for various causes.

MrBeast is undoubtedly huge on YouTube, but one of his more popular ventures involved the creator stepping out of the computer screen and into the realm of food service, partnering with Virtual Dining Concepts to create a virtual restaurant called MrBeast Burger. The delivery service-only establishment started in 2020, according to the MrBeast Burger website, and now exists in thousands of cities. The operation runs out of existing kitchens in restaurants seeking an alternative revenue stream, also known as ghost kitchens. Customers place their orders through an app, either the Mr. Beast Burger app or another delivery service app, and a driver will deliver it to their doorstep. That was the only way to get a MrBeast burger — until now.