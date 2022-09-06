The First MrBeast Burger Restaurant Has Already Broken A World Record
North Carolina native Jimmy Donaldson established himself as a philanthropist on YouTube in 2012. Since then, he's gifted extravagant items to all sorts of people and organizations, ranging from private islands to cars to wads of cash. Donaldson, who's more widely known on the internet as "MrBeast," also gave more than $1 million in supplies to food banks during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when millions of people were out of work. Currently, more than 104 million people subscribe to Donaldson's channel, where he facilitates his extraordinary giveaways and donations for various causes.
MrBeast is undoubtedly huge on YouTube, but one of his more popular ventures involved the creator stepping out of the computer screen and into the realm of food service, partnering with Virtual Dining Concepts to create a virtual restaurant called MrBeast Burger. The delivery service-only establishment started in 2020, according to the MrBeast Burger website, and now exists in thousands of cities. The operation runs out of existing kitchens in restaurants seeking an alternative revenue stream, also known as ghost kitchens. Customers place their orders through an app, either the Mr. Beast Burger app or another delivery service app, and a driver will deliver it to their doorstep. That was the only way to get a MrBeast burger — until now.
Mr. Beast claims to have record breaking numbers
After finding success in the virtual ghost kitchen model, YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast) has moved on to his next project — a physical MrBeast Burger restaurant. According to Win, the burger joint opened in New Jersey's American Dream Mall on September 4. Before they'd even flipped on the open sign at the new restaurant, more than 10,000 customers had queued up outside.
Donaldson tweeted that he had enough food to serve the hoards of people who congregated, but he recommended that some people come back later that day or the following day. Still, the crowd swarmed. NJ.com reported that the first person in line at the grand opening had driven 21 hours from Nebraska, and another dedicated customer had traveled from Denmark.
After the grand opening, Donaldson claimed on Twitter that the MrBeast Burger restaurant opening had broken the record for "most burgers sold in a day by a single restaurant." Not everyone was keen to believe Donaldson's claim — in response, Guinness World Records tweeted back, "Show us proof."