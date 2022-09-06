Cold Stone's New Flavors Will Keep You Cozy This Fall
If you were active on Twitter in 2019, you might remember a viral photo of a parka-clad New Yorker carrying an iced coffee through a snowstorm. Those who fight off cold fronts with steaming cups of cocoa may have been taken back by the East Coaster's decision to tote around an icy drink in icy weather, but Twitter reactions told a different story. "I feel very seen," wrote comedian Josh Gondelman, a self-described year-round iced coffee drinker. A Seattle resident chimed in with additional support, expressing kinship with those who take their beverages cold throughout the seasons.
We're still a few months away from blizzard season (knock on wood), but the fall equinox is upon us, bringing sweater weather along with it. If you identify with the subversive camp who thinks cold drinks are cozy (or entirely appropriate during the fall and winter), Cold Stone Creamery has two new seasonally-inspired flavors for you — plus a returning favorite.
Cold scoops of warm, fall flavors
For a limited time, Cold Stone Creamery locations nationwide are scooping a new Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Sensation flavor that "evokes the taste of freshly baked treats" with brown sugar ice cream, cookie dough, and a brown sugar and caramel topping (per PR Newswire). Also new on the docket is an "Apple of my Pumpkin Pie" scoop that combines two warm autumnal fruits into one with pumpkin bread batter ice cream, pecans, graham cracker pie crust, apple pie filling, and a caramel drizzle.
And for those looking to satisfy the cravings of Cold Stone autumns past, the popular Pumpkin Bread Batter Pie will return starting November 1. The treat (which is indeed an actual pie, not an ice cream flavor) features the aforementioned pumpkin bread batter ice cream in a graham cracker pie crust, topped with white frosting, cinnamon, and chocolate leaves. If you're interested in some frosty treats this fall, you may want to hurry over to a Cold Stone near you. All three flavors will go back into hibernation on November 29.