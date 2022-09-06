Cold Stone's New Flavors Will Keep You Cozy This Fall

If you were active on Twitter in 2019, you might remember a viral photo of a parka-clad New Yorker carrying an iced coffee through a snowstorm. Those who fight off cold fronts with steaming cups of cocoa may have been taken back by the East Coaster's decision to tote around an icy drink in icy weather, but Twitter reactions told a different story. "I feel very seen," wrote comedian Josh Gondelman, a self-described year-round iced coffee drinker. A Seattle resident chimed in with additional support, expressing kinship with those who take their beverages cold throughout the seasons.

We're still a few months away from blizzard season (knock on wood), but the fall equinox is upon us, bringing sweater weather along with it. If you identify with the subversive camp who thinks cold drinks are cozy (or entirely appropriate during the fall and winter), Cold Stone Creamery has two new seasonally-inspired flavors for you — plus a returning favorite.