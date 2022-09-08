Milk Bar Just Dropped Three New Frozen Treats

The dessert section of certain grocery store locations is getting a little bit sweeter, thanks to new offerings by Milk Bar. Helmed by chef Christina Tosi, Milk Bar has managed to make a rich name since launching in 2008. Indeed, the cookbook author, decorated pastry chef, and "MasterChef" judge has managed to transform a once modest sweets bakery into an honest-to-goodness movement.

Per Eater, Tosi and Milk Bar have already heavily influenced the dessert space, both in the marketplace and at home. Many home chefs have started sprinkling a touch of sea salt on their brownies before baking, thanks to her influence. Still others had their eyes opened to the savory goodness of ingredients previously unheard of in dessert concoctions, like potato chips or pretzels.

Although Milk Bar's flagship stores and online presence already offer a generous helping of dessert options, the grocery market was limited until a couple of years ago. In April 2020, the brand began offering products like soft-baked cookies and crumb cakes for sale in retail establishments, per a company press release. In 2021, Milk Bar started selling ice cream pints in signature fun flavors. Now, a new and easy-to-enjoy treat is making its way into stores under the Milk Bar umbrella.