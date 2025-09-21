This Is One Of The Best Hotel Breakfast Buffets You'll Ever Try

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From powdered eggs to days-old waffle batter, hotel breakfast buffets don't always meet expectations, as some continental spreads serve better quality dishes than others. In the United States, a desirable hotel breakfast buffet may include the likes of an omelet station, oatmeal with basic toppings, fruit, and an array of other standard sides. Yet for a truly desirable breakfast buffet that's equal parts flavorful and fresh, you'll have to skip the United States altogether and head to Spain.

Specifically, on the island of Gran Canaria — one of Spain's lovely and lush Canary Islands — you'll find one of the absolute best hotel breakfast spreads at the Parador Cruz de Tejeda. This mountainside locale falls under the umbrella of Spain's beloved Paradors, which refer to a series of historic buildings repurposed into luxurious accommodations. This particular Parador pays as much attention to its gastronomy as it does its decor. Every morning, you'll find a lavish breakfast spread of traditional Spanish and Canarian dishes, many of which can be made to order so nothing will ever go cold.

As for what, exactly, those dishes include? Think: Spanish classics, from warm, gooey wedges of tortilla to thin slices of jamón ibérico. Yet, what really sets this breakfast buffet apart isn't its spread of food but, rather, the view from just outside the restaurant's windows.