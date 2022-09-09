GBBO's Sue Perkins' Emotional Tribute To The Queen Is So Relatable
The death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II has shaken the world. The majority of the world has never known another sovereign on England's throne, so it can feel unimaginable that someone else will hold the position.
The queen's rule lasted for more than 70 years — and it was never supposed to happen in the first place. Her father's brother abdicated the throne, effectively changing the line of succession, per History.com. Since taking the throne at the age of 25, the queen was integral in the post-World War II healing process, particularly in restoring the relationship between England and Germany. Her service efforts didn't even start at her coronation, either. The young princess enlisted in the Auxiliary Territorial Service as a truck mechanic during the war, despite the protests of her parents, says AutoWeek.
The queen was a source of both leadership and comfort, both for the British populace and the world as a whole. Although Great Britain has already rallied around King Charles as the new ruler, the mourning period for "Lilibet," as she was affectionately known by family, is likely to be significant. "The Great British Bake Off" personality Sue Perkins was among the first to verbalize the nation's collective feelings about the loss.
Sue Perkins' poignant words about the loss of Queen Elizabeth II
Sue Perkins has become a fixture in British society in recent years, as co-host of the beloved series "The Great British Bake Off," or as it's known in the U.S., "The Great British Baking Show." She acknowledged the queen's death with a tweet that's resonated among fans. "What an extraordinary life. A fixed point, seemingly unchanged by the whirlings of history around her. So strange to be suddenly without," Perkins wrote.
Many followers agreed that the queen's steadfast presence has been a comfort throughout the decades. "Losing the queen is something we must have all thought about at least once in our life ... just wasn't ready for it to be today," replied one person. Another fan wrote, "She was a great woman — don't see public service like that in anyone else." Another commenter noted that they are "really surprised at how sad I feel," adding that it "feels like the U.K. is becoming unmoored from those values of public service that she represented." They also said that "she really held it all together, and now that reassuring presence is gone."
Still, King Charles has been training to take the throne for his entire life. If nothing else, he certainly had a capable role model.