GBBO's Sue Perkins' Emotional Tribute To The Queen Is So Relatable

The death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II has shaken the world. The majority of the world has never known another sovereign on England's throne, so it can feel unimaginable that someone else will hold the position.

The queen's rule lasted for more than 70 years — and it was never supposed to happen in the first place. Her father's brother abdicated the throne, effectively changing the line of succession, per History.com. Since taking the throne at the age of 25, the queen was integral in the post-World War II healing process, particularly in restoring the relationship between England and Germany. Her service efforts didn't even start at her coronation, either. The young princess enlisted in the Auxiliary Territorial Service as a truck mechanic during the war, despite the protests of her parents, says AutoWeek.

The queen was a source of both leadership and comfort, both for the British populace and the world as a whole. Although Great Britain has already rallied around King Charles as the new ruler, the mourning period for "Lilibet," as she was affectionately known by family, is likely to be significant. "The Great British Bake Off" personality Sue Perkins was among the first to verbalize the nation's collective feelings about the loss.