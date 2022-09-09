Robert Irvine Had A Tear-Jerking Message For Queen Elizabeth On Twitter

Fans are in their feelings about the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. The loss of the monarch, who "died peacefully" at her beloved Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, has moved many celebrities and dignitaries around the world to comment on her indelible impact and long-lasting commitment to serving her people, her nation, and the world.

Among them, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been locked in a bitter war with Ukraine for months now, sent a telegram to her son King Charles III, noting, "For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage," reports Independent. Even Paddington the bear tweeted out a simple, "Thank you, Ma'am, for everything."

Other individuals have flooded social media with tributes, including British icons Helen Mirren, Mick Jagger, Sir Elton John, and Sir Paul McCartney. Each one has expressed their personal admiration for the monarch, as well as grief and condolences to the royal family, per CBS News. Robert Irvine, of Food Network fame, acknowledged the loss with his own poignant message.