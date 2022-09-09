Robert Irvine Had A Tear-Jerking Message For Queen Elizabeth On Twitter
Fans are in their feelings about the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. The loss of the monarch, who "died peacefully" at her beloved Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, has moved many celebrities and dignitaries around the world to comment on her indelible impact and long-lasting commitment to serving her people, her nation, and the world.
Among them, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been locked in a bitter war with Ukraine for months now, sent a telegram to her son King Charles III, noting, "For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage," reports Independent. Even Paddington the bear tweeted out a simple, "Thank you, Ma'am, for everything."
Other individuals have flooded social media with tributes, including British icons Helen Mirren, Mick Jagger, Sir Elton John, and Sir Paul McCartney. Each one has expressed their personal admiration for the monarch, as well as grief and condolences to the royal family, per CBS News. Robert Irvine, of Food Network fame, acknowledged the loss with his own poignant message.
How Robert Irvine recognized the loss of Queen Elizabeth II
Celebrity chef and devoted Briton Robert Irvine took to Twitter almost immediately after news of the queen's death broke worldwide. His tribute referred to her as an "amazing leader, selfless in her dedication to not only our nation, but the world."
Irvine's followers and fans joined him in remembrance and mourning the legendary monarch, with one acknowledging that she worked "to the end" and "will be missed by a nation and more by her family. Another commenter said the queen "is truly going to be missed and felt by the whole world." One American follower noted that "she inspired so many of us."
Fans of Irvine undoubtedly know that this is not the first time the chef has had to discuss royal matters publicly. Per The New York Times, in 2008, it was revealed that he'd "embellished" his résumé by claiming that he'd been knighted by HRH, was friends with her son King Charles III, and other fabrications. He later apologized, took responsibility, and said he was "truly sorry."