Cat Cora's Tribute To The Queen Is A Tearshedder

After news broke about Queen Elizabeth II's death, Cat Cora, the first female winner of Food Network's "Iron Chef," outlined her thoughts in a Twitter post. "Today the world says goodbye to Her Majesty, #QueenElizabeth II," she began. "Her brilliance as a leader in the U.K. and the world was truly inspiring. My heart is with all the members of the Royal family today. Rest in peace Your Majesty, God Save The Queen." The post also included two side-by-side photos: one of the queen when she was visibly younger and another more recent image. Cora posted the same message to Instagram, where many comments came in.

"May she rest in peace. My condolences to her family and friends," a mourning Instagram user wrote. "She was a majestic soul ... forever in our hearts she will be," said another comment. One commenter claimed he has a friend in the Royal Army who described the queen as "tough," though in a respectful way. "In her 80s she could comfortably operate a machine gun," the comment read.

The outpour of support from the internet, so it seems, will continue for quite some time.