Instagram Has Serious FOMO Over Bobby Flay's Lobster Brunch

On Instagram, chef Bobby Flay shared a video of himself cooking Lobster Benedict. Flay replaces the Canadian bacon called for in the traditional eggs benedict recipe with a piece of lobster meat, but he didn't stop there. Instead, he also replaces the English muffins with crispy, golden-brown lobster cakes, which are then topped with a poached egg, smothered in Meyer lemon hollandaise sauce, and garnished with a spoonful of caviar.

"Hell yeah Chef," replied Michele Ragussis, a former "Food Network Star" contestant who also appeared on — and won — an episode of "Beat Bobby Flay." "We need the recipe!" said another commenter. Others were begging Flay for his recipe as well. And phyllis.ramirez tagged a fellow user, declaring, "[M]arry someone who will make you weekend brunches like this!!!"

There's no telling if Flay will share a recipe for his seafood-inspired take on eggs benedict. Will it appear in an upcoming cookbook he co-authored with his daughter Sophie? Or on the menu of his Caesars Palace restaurant, Amalfi? Only time will tell. But in the meantime, his Instagram video might give enough information for enterprising home cooks who want to give Flay's Lobster Benedict a try.