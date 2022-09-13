What You Need To Know About Starbucks' New NFT Platform, Odyssey

In the spring of 2021, it seemed like every fast-food chain in America was making its first foray into the metaverse: that shallowly charted world of virtual and/or augmented reality that some tech experts call "the future of the internet" (via Harvard Business Review). First, there was Taco Bell, which jumped on the NFT bandwagon with a small collection of artful taco-themed GIFs that functioned like baseball cards for your digital wallet. You could not eat these GIFs, nor could you physically touch them with your hands, but they still sold out in 30 minutes (per The Verge).

By the time Taco Bell unveiled its Web3 wedding package, it was already in good company with virtual worlds established by brands like Wendy's, Mcdonald's, Chipotle, and Panera (via Insider). One would think the largest coffee chain in the world would have joined this collective NFT cash-in months ago, but it held off on an announcement until this week. Starbucks' new digital community is set to take off later this year.