Mashed's Exclusive Survey Reveals The Most Iconic Product Placement In A Show Or Movie

If you're watching a movie and spot a notable fast food chain sign in the background, or see a soda in a character's hand with its label conspicuously turned towards the camera, make no mistake: These name-brand cameos are quite intentional on the part of producers and food brands. They're all examples of product placement, a strategy where production companies are paid to include references to brands in their movies and shows, and this advertising can appear in many forms. Whether benignly placed in the scene or scripted to mock their own existence, product placements do make an impact, staying forever linked with the movies themselves. In an exclusive poll, Mashed asked their readers to vote for the most iconic movie product placements ever.

Of the 599 respondents, 7.51% chose the Subway sandwich scene in "Happy Gilmore" (via YouTube) when Adam Sandler's Gilmore (after losing a fight to game show host Bob Barker) practically winks at the camera as he rakes in the cash for his promotion of Subway's Cold Cut Combo. Another movie scene, chosen by 12.52% of those polled is from Disney's "Honey, I Shrunk The Kids." A box of Cheerios sits on the table, but more memorably, the father played by Rick Moranis nearly eats one of his own kids who's swimming in the bowl of cereal!