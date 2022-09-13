Shake Shack Is Launching 'Hot Ones' Menu Items

Since this menu collaborates with "Hot Ones," you can expect the food to pack a bit of heat. According to Shake Shack, these new menu items include the chain restaurant's classic favorites — with some spice. It's no surprise that the menu includes a burger called the "Hot Ones" Burger, which has applewood bacon, cheese, and a "Hot Ones" Spicy ShackSauce.

Previously, Shake Shack turned up the heat with its Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, and another spicy chicken sandwich will be a part of the "Hot Ones" menu. The "Hot Ones" Chicken Sandwich has the same toppings as the "Hot Ones" Burger, but the sandwich has a piece of breaded white meat chicken instead of a beef patty. Finally, there are two options for fries: the "Hot Ones" Cheese Fries and the "Hot Ones" Bacon Cheese Fries. Both come with Shake Shack's usual cheese sauce with Aleppo pepper and a side of the "Hot Ones" Spicy ShackSauce.

Additionally, if you're confident in your spice tolerance, you can order a packet of The Last Dab: Apollo, which is made with Apollo peppers and is the "hottest sauce to date." Shake Shack doesn't say what exactly is in the Spicy ShackSauce, so it's hard to say how much heat it'll pack. Luckily, you can always order one of their new fall milkshakes, per The Street, if the sauce is too hot for your taste.