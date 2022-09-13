Why The Internet Thought Queen Elizabeth Once Threw Food At Kids

Sometimes, things aren't as black and white as they seem. This is evident in some of the rumors and misconceptions about Queen Elizabeth II and the whole royal family. One rumor that has since been cleared up is that the queen drank four alcoholic beverages a day. Former Royal Chef Darren McGrady quickly shut down the claim, which has been attributed to him in articles. "She certainly doesn't drink four glasses a day," he said to CNN. Though that misconception may not have created a serious backlash, one that recently circled the internet has much more damage potential.

In the days following Queen Elizabeth II's death, thousands of people in Britain gathered to pay their respects, even lining up as her hearse passed by, according to The Washington Post. However, some Twitter users made it clear that they would not be mourning. "Africans cannot mourn the death of #QueenElizabethII," tweeted EngagedCitizen. The user wanted eternal suffering for "all others who brought problems to our ancestors." Along with the fiery message, they shared a video of what various people claimed was the queen tossing food at children, per Reuters. However, appearances can be deceiving, and the resulting anger could stem from far deeper issues.