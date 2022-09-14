Ferrero Rocher Just Turned Its Iconic Chocolate Into Bars

Ferrero Rocher has introduced four new chocolate bars, per a press release published by PR Newswire. They are made to replicate the same quality chocolate that you would usually find in the brand's truffles, and each has layers of texture. The Milk Hazelnut takes after the original Ferrero Rocher chocolate with its smooth milk chocolate, cream filling, and hazelnut pieces. Dark Hazelnut has a similar flavor profile to the Rondnoir. However, the White Hazelnut is not like the Raffaelo as you might expect, it's a white chocolate version of the classic.

The new flavor for the company is Milk Hazelnut and Almond, which is described as "a smooth filling with crunchy hazelnut pieces, delicately surrounded by rich milk & almond chocolate layers" on the Ferrero Rocher website.

These bars were released in the U.K. last year, and YouTube reviewer Maverick Baking praised the quality of the packaging, especially the gold foil wrapping, which she described as "a little bit posh ... and very Willy Wonka." First trying the Dark Hazelnut, she said, "It's stronger than milk chocolate but it's nothing too bitter" and suggested that people who don't like overly sweet chocolate may prefer this one. The Milk Hazelnut she described as smelling just like the classic candy and having a "proper heavenly hazelnut flavor." The White Hazelnut left the reviewer speechless for a few moments before she described it as "super creamy, super sweet, and [with a] nice little vanilla hit."